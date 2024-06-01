You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 01Article 1945124

TGMA: Amakye Dede to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement award

Legendary Ghanaian Highlife musician Amakye Dede will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

With over five decades in the music industry, his legacy began with the Kumapim Royals and later his own group, Apollo High Kings.

Known as “Iron Boy,” Amakye Dede has released 20 albums and numerous hits, significantly shaping the Highlife genre and inspiring generations. His notable songs include “Iron Boy,” “Su fre wo Nyame,” and “Dabidabi Ebeye Yie.”

The award ceremony will honor his unparalleled artistry and commitment on June 1, 2024.

