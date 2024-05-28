TGMA: Winner of Music for Good Award to receive GH20k prize and plague

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: 3news

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), organized by Charterhouse, have appointed Telecel Ghana as the new sponsor for the Music for Good award.



This honorary award recognizes musicians making a social impact beyond music.



As part of rebranding efforts, the Green Award is combined with the Music for Good award.



The winner, announced on June 1, receives a plaque and a ¢20,000 cheque for their impact project.



The award highlights artists who release socially impactful songs, shifting from environmental to broader social causes.



Telecel Ghana's CEO, Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, emphasizes supporting musicians who use their influence for positive change, promoting the award's aim to honor musicians making tangible social impacts.