TGMA: Winner of Music for Good Award to receive GH20k prize and plague

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), organized by Charterhouse, have appointed Telecel Ghana as the new sponsor for the Music for Good award.

This honorary award recognizes musicians making a social impact beyond music.

As part of rebranding efforts, the Green Award is combined with the Music for Good award.

The winner, announced on June 1, receives a plaque and a ¢20,000 cheque for their impact project.

The award highlights artists who release socially impactful songs, shifting from environmental to broader social causes.

Telecel Ghana's CEO, Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, emphasizes supporting musicians who use their influence for positive change, promoting the award's aim to honor musicians making tangible social impacts.

