TGMA climaxes 25th anniversary celebrations with epic Stonebwoy performance

Entertainment of Monday, 15 July 2024

Source: GNA

Stonebwoy, reigning Artiste of the Year, delivered a stellar performance at the silver jubilee of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).



The event, held at the Palms Convention Centre in Accra, celebrated the TGMA's progress since its inception in 1999. Stonebwoy, who won six awards this year, headlined the “Industry Mixer” with an hour-long performance of his hits.



Charterhouse Productions CEO Theresa Ayoade emphasized the event's aim to bring industry players together and celebrate Stonebwoy's journey.



Plans for a Hall of Fame Museum were also announced. Other winners, including Black Sherif and Kuami Eugene, received their plaques.