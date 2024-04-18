TGMA influences artistes to delay releases and rush for shows - Buddy Roro

Music of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Buddy Roro, the manager of Gospel artist Great Ampong, has voiced concerns about the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) and its impact on artistes' release schedules and show planning.



Speaking on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz on April 17, 2024, Buddy Roro (Roland Ackah) highlighted how the awards scheme influences artists to delay releases, aiming for late-year attention. He noted that early releases often get overlooked by the time awards season arrives, prompting artists to delay their releases.



Furthermore, Buddy Roro expressed dissatisfaction with the pressure the awards place on artists to rush shows prematurely. He questioned the criteria that require shows to be organized by a certain time for eligibility.



Regarding Great Ampong's non-nomination despite a petition, Buddy Roro responded positively, viewing it as motivation to excel.



"We received an email and responded positively. We see it as motivation to work harder," he stated, noting Great Ampong's resilient attitude towards the situation.



Buddy Roro also urged the TGMA board to broaden their focus beyond Accra and Kumasi, emphasizing the abundant talent in other regions.



"They need to research and recognize talent in other regions. It shouldn't be limited to Accra and Kumasi," he urged.