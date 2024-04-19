TGMA2024: I prioritize souls over Awards - Perez Musik

Music of Friday, 19 April 2024

Award-winning Gospel artist Perez Musik has expressed his disinterest in challenging the Ghana Music Awards board regarding nominations for specific categories.



Unlike some peers who might contest or demand a review of their nominations, Perez emphasized that as a gospel singer, his focus is on winning and transforming souls rather than pursuing awards.



In an interview with Cookie Tee on TV3’s New Day, Perez emphasized that nominations are solely at the board's discretion based on their assessment of an artist's skills. "I submitted my work, and whether they deem me deserving or not is their decision. There's no need for me to challenge my nominations," he stated.



Perez, who has been nominated in three categories for this year's Ghana Music Awards, including Best Male Vocal Performance, Songwriter of the Year, and Gospel Artiste of the Year, remains unfazed by not receiving nominations in all the categories he applied for. "Yes, there are categories where you might feel you should be included, but if they decide I deserve only two nominations, I won't contest it," he explained.



This sentiment comes amidst recent controversies within the awards scene, such as Amerado's dispute with the TGMA Board over nominations for his song 'Kweku Ananse'. Amerado had petitioned for the original version of his song to be considered, leading to the board ultimately addressing the matter by including it in the most popular song of the year category.