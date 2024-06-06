TGMAs 2024: Olivetheboy bemoans rude reception, reveals his award was taken away indefinitely backstage

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Olivetheboy expressed dissatisfaction with the organization of the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), highlighting issues with crowded entry and rude treatment of artists and patrons.



Speaking on Accra 100.5 FM's Ayekoo Ayekoo, he emphasized the need for polite reception.



Additionally, he mentioned his Best Afrobeats Song of the Year plaque being taken backstage without clarity on its return.



Despite this, he acknowledged the significance of receiving his first-ever award after years in the industry.



The awards, organized by Charterhouse, took place at the Accra International Conference Centre's Grand Arena from June 1 to June 2, 2024.