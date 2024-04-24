TMGA 2024: Beatz Vampire eyes producer of the year

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

Renowned producer Beatz Vampire asserts his claim to the "Producer of the Year" award at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024.



With multiple chart-topping hits in 2023, including 'Butta My Bread' by JZyNO and Lasmid, he confidently stakes his position as the top contender.



Beatz Vampire's exceptional year featured four major hits across three artists, amassing over 160 million streams and dominating TikTok trends.



His anticipation for a clean sweep at the awards on June 1 reflects his undeniable confidence in his accomplishments.



Reflecting on his nominations, Beatz Vampire expressed gratitude to his fans, acknowledging their expected support.



Citing his production credits on Ghana's biggest hits last year, he confidently asserts his rightful claim to the prestigious award.



Having been previously nominated for similar accolades, Beatz Vampire believes that this year's outstanding achievements will finally secure him the coveted "Producer of the Year" title at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.