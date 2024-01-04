Tagging Jubilee House as ‘Julorbi’ was disrespectful - Okyeame Kwame slams OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame, has opened up about the reasons why he did not partake in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, which was much talked about in the country.



According to him, the use of the tag ‘Julorbi House’ which means house of thieves describing the Jubilee House is an insult to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He noted that he cannot prove that the Flagstaff House is saddled in corruption should he be called upon in court to substantiate, hence, his absence from the protest.



Speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3 monitored by GhanaWeb, Okyeame Kwame slammed persons who organized the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, adding that he was not consulted on the modalities.



“So if my father had lived, it would have been the same age as the president. And I can never call my father ‘Julorbi.’ if I joined and they called me to court and asked me to prove that there's a Julorbi (thievery),

where was I going to find proof? So what I do is turn on the light of love in me. Leadership has failed me. And I think it has failed a lot of people.



“So when the economy becomes the way it has become and we keep borrowing, I am the last person to eat. So I know how it feels. I am not interested in joining things that insult others because I am not innocent. So you can express displeasure but do it respectfully.



The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest was embarked on by some aggrieved citizens in the country to express their grievances to the President, Akufo-Addo for redress.



Celebrities including Efia Odo, E.L, SDK, Kelvin Boy, Stonebwoy, John Dumelo and others joined the masses to amplify their grievances.



Meanwhile, other celebrities including Okyeame Kwame did not add their voices to the agenda which attracted criticism on social media.



