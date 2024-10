LifeStyle of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: Zohe's Ghana Kitchen

INGREDIENTS





4 overripe plantains

2 onions, roughly chopped

½ scotch bonnet chilli, deseeded, chopped

25mm fresh root ginger, peeled and grated

¾ tsp ground hot pepper or cayenne pepper

Sea salt, to taste

280g rice flour, plus extra as needed

Sustainable palm or carotene oil, for frying



