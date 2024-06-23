Taylor Swift grabs royal selfie at London gig

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 June 2024

Source: BBC

Taylor Swift took a royal selfie with Prince Charles and young fans Prince George and Princess Charlotte before her Wembley concert.



Kensington Palace shared the photo, thanking Swift for a great evening. Prince William, celebrating his 42nd birthday, attended with his children after a busy week.



Swift also posted a selfie with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, Prince William, George, and Charlotte, celebrating William's birthday. Videos showed William dancing to Swift's songs.



Swift and Prince William have been acquainted for years, even performing together in 2013. Swift's UK tour continues with multiple shows at Wembley, drawing fans and celebrities alike.