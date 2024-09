Music of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: Tigpost

At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift, who won seven awards including artist and video of the year, took a moment to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks.



Reflecting on the tragedy, she highlighted its significance over the night's celebrations.



Swift's tribute contrasted with the festive atmosphere, emphasizing remembrance on this poignant day.