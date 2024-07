Music of Sunday, 21 July 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Ghana’s Team Eternity delivered a dynamic performance at the Bethany Methodist Church’s Xplo event in Accra on July 20.



The night featured uplifting music from various artists and concluded with Team Eternity's hit songs.



The event also served as a fundraiser for the church’s prison evangelism efforts, emphasizing "Growing in Christian Maturity."