Team Eternity’s “Defe Defe” reigns atop Apple Music Top 100

Music of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian gospel collective, Team Eternity Ghana, clinches the No. 1 spot on Apple Music Top 100: Ghana with their latest single, “Defe Defe,” from the album “Testimony,” ousting Olive The Boy’s “Asylum.”



Impressively, the group secures 7 spots on the chart with tracks such as “Ghana Chant,” “Brass Band Medley,” and the soul-stirring collaboration “Jehova Over Do” with Nigerian singer Eben.



These achievements, achieved within a week of the album’s release, highlight Team Eternity’s musical excellence and offer solace and spiritual upliftment in today’s challenging times.



Grateful for the overwhelming support, Team Eternity Ghana's music director expresses humility, stating, “We are truly humbled and grateful for the opportunity to share our music with the world.”



“Testimony” marks the collective’s second major release, comprising 14 tracks featuring collaborations with spiritual luminaries like Lordina, Pastor Isaiah, and EBEN, reflecting their steadfast faith and devotion to God.



With a compelling blend of upbeat anthems and soulful worship songs, the album serves as a source of encouragement and inspiration for believers worldwide.



Comprised of talented vocalists and musicians, Team Eternity Ghana aims to spread the message of faith and hope, nurturing spiritual growth and inspiring profound commitment to the Christian faith.