Telecel named headline sponsor for 25th Ghana Music Awards

Entertainment of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Telecommunications company, Telecel, has been unveiled as the official headline sponsor for this year's Ghana Music Awards, replacing Vodafone. Consequently, the awards ceremony will now be known as the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).



The announcement was made during the launch of the 25th Ghana Music Awards on Thursday, March 28.



The event not only revealed Telecel's sponsorship but also featured the unveiling of nominees. Artists such as Black Sherif, Nacee, King Promise, Stonebwoy, Piesie Esther, and Joyce Blessing, who made significant contributions to the music industry in the past year, received nominations across various categories.



This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Ghana Music Awards, which has played a pivotal role in the growth and development of Ghana's music industry.



The collaboration between Charterhouse and Telecel signifies a new chapter in the awards' history, promising exciting opportunities and innovations for both artists and audiences alike.