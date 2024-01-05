Tema Gets Groovin': Star-studded line-up lights up Mimlife Concert 2024

Entertainment of Friday, 5 January 2024

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

The new year curtain fell on the spectacular Mimlife Concert 2024, an event that undoubtedly set the benchmark for an extraordinary year ahead. Nestled at the heart of Tema Community 2, the Police Station venue provided the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable night of music, pulsating with star-studded performances that left the audience in awe.



The night kicked off with a mesmerizing display by the militant dance group, whose choreographed moves ignited the crowd's enthusiasm and left them yearning for more.



The stage was then graced by a lineup of diverse talents, including Mandem, ZeeTM, DJay, DWP Academy and Olive the Boy, each delivering a performance that resonated with the diverse tastes of the audience.



Evans Scott brought a soulful touch to the night with his unique gospel performance in the Ampanio way, capturing the hearts of those in attendance.



B4Bonah added his distinctive touch, serenading the audience with soulful renditions of "Dear God," "Devil is a Liar," and "Kpeme."



The dancehall wave surged with dynamic performances by Ras Kuuku and Larusso, setting the stage on fire and ensuring the hyped crowd remained on their feet.

Sister Afia, the sole female performer of the night, left an indelible mark with a powerful and energetic performance that earned her cheers and admiration from the audience. In a show-stopping moment, she invited a lucky fan to carry her on stage, culminating in a twerk session as she belted out her hit single "Carry Go."



The Mimlife Records signed artists, Kimilist and Kwame Yesu, delivered a sensational set, unleashing a string of fan-favorite songs that resonated with the eager crowd.



The temperature soared higher with KiDi, the 'lover boy,' who engaged the audience in a collective sing-along to his chart-topping hits. The atmosphere remained ablaze as he poured his heart out, delivering a spellbinding performance.



The crowd was treated to a magnificent display as Kuami Eugene showcased his musical prowess. The pinnacle of Kuami Eugene's performance was reached when his DJ played his latest hit, "Monica." To the amazement of all, the enthusiastic crowd joyfully recited every lyric, line by line, a testament to the profound connection between Kuami Eugene and his dedicated fanbase.



The night reached its climax with the much-anticipated appearance of Shatta Wale, the man of the moment. In a two-hour spectacle, he not only delivered electrifying performances but also took moments to connect with the audience, sharing words of wisdom and creating an unforgettable experience for everyone present.



Looking ahead, Mr. Mubarak Nkrumah, the CEO, and Eric Asmah, the General Manager of Mimlife Records, have exciting plans for this year. They announced their intention to switch up the venue and enhance the experience with additional activities with the health walk and the music concert.



Mr. Mubarak Nkrumah, the CEO of Mimlife Records teased the anticipation by hinting at two more major events lined up for 2024, adding to the excitement for what promises to be a remarkable year for Mimlife Records and the Tema community.



The ‘Music Is My Life’ Concert not only celebrates music but also serves as a platform to bring communities together and advocate for social causes. This reflects the lasting influence of Mimlife Records on both the entertainment industry and the local community.



