Tems opens up about childhood bullying due to her unique voice

Entertainment of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nigerian singer, Tems, has shared her past struggles with bullying, revealing how she endured taunts and mockery due to her voice's unique pitch, which many deemed "ugly."



Reflecting on her childhood experiences, the "Essence" singer recounted the painful labels hurled her way, with peers likening her voice to that of a boy or a frog, leaving deep scars on her self-esteem and reinforcing the notion of her voice's supposed unattractiveness.



In a interview with The Cut, Tems revealed the silent battles she fought, disclosing that she chose to withhold her words until the age of three, burdened by the early realization of her voice's divergence from societal expectations.



"I was bullied to the point of tears and was a target of ridicule," Tems disclosed, shedding light on the emotional toll inflicted by relentless teasing and the resulting belief in her voice's inadequacy.



Despite the adversity, Tems found solace in her musical passion, retreating into her own world to escape the harsh realities of social interactions.



While attempting to forge connections with peers, she grappled with the stark contrast between her voice and the conventional standards of femininity, often feeling isolated amidst a sea of sweet, high-pitched voices that stood in stark contrast to her own bass tones.



"I was always in my own little world. When I did make friends, I would try to make them sing my songs and other girls had these sweet, high voices and my voice had a bass," Tems said.