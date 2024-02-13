Teni breaks down in tears as Nigeria lose to Cote d'Ivoire in AFCON 2023 final

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 February 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Nigerian singer Teni couldn't contain her emotions on Sunday, February 11, as the Super Eagles of Nigeria faced defeat against the host nation of the 2023 AFCON, Cote D'Ivoire.
In a viral video circulating on social media, the musician tearfully expressed her disappointment and embarrassment.
Teni, who had been fervently supporting the Nigerian team, had high hopes for their victory and a potential fourth AFCON trophy, especially after they took the lead with a goal in the first half of the game.
However, her expectations were shattered as the Super Eagles succumbed to defeat.
"Ivory Coast, you think you can embarrass me. Somebody please, I need oxygen… you want to embarrass me," she said amidst tears in the emotional video.
Tears flow endlessly from singer Teni, after the Super Eagles defeat by Ivory Coast— Hype Master ???????? (@HYPEMASTERS__) February 12, 2024
-
Ivory Coast Super Chicken Darkness Victor Nigeria CAN2023 pic.twitter.com/XSSun4GfNu