Teni breaks down in tears as Nigeria lose to Cote d'Ivoire in AFCON 2023 final

Nigerian singer Teni couldn't contain her emotions on Sunday, February 11, as the Super Eagles of Nigeria faced defeat against the host nation of the 2023 AFCON, Cote D'Ivoire.



In a viral video circulating on social media, the musician tearfully expressed her disappointment and embarrassment.



Teni, who had been fervently supporting the Nigerian team, had high hopes for their victory and a potential fourth AFCON trophy, especially after they took the lead with a goal in the first half of the game.



However, her expectations were shattered as the Super Eagles succumbed to defeat.



"Ivory Coast, you think you can embarrass me. Somebody please, I need oxygen… you want to embarrass me," she said amidst tears in the emotional video.





The African Cup of Nations tournament concluded with Ivory Coast emerging victorious after defeating Nigeria 2-1 in the final match. Nigeria’s defender, William Troos-Ekong, managed to score the lone goal for his side, but it wasn't enough to secure the win as Frank Kessie and Sebastian Haller scored for the home side, leading to a comeback victory.Following Nigeria's loss in the final, Nigerians on social media platforms, including X, have been subjected to mockery, especially from their Ghanaian neighbors. The defeat has sparked conversations and reactions across various online platforms, highlighting the intense emotions tied to football in Africa.