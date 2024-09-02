The 11 best multivitamins for men

LifeStyle of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: nypost.com

Finding high-quality men's multivitamins can be challenging due to the variety of options and ingredients. Registered dietitians Carlos Fragoso and Eric Paul Meredith recommend prioritizing multivitamins containing essential vitamins (A, C, D, E, K, and B-complex) and minerals (calcium, magnesium, zinc, selenium, etc.). Multivitamins help address nutritional gaps that can result from poor nutrition, illness, or stress. When choosing multivitamins, look for products with USP or NSF seals to ensure they've been tested by trusted third parties for quality and accuracy



