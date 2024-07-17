The 6 Leading Causes of Divorce

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Source: psychologytoday

A classic 1997 study by Paul Amato and Stacy Rogers, published in the Journal of Marriage and Family, identified six top causes of divorce: infidelity, irresponsible spending, substance abuse, jealousy, moodiness, and irritating habits. Infidelity breaches trust and emotional security, while financial disagreements highlight deeper issues of respect and communication. Substance abuse creates instability, jealousy fosters mistrust, moodiness leads to conflict, and irritating habits can escalate tensions. These findings remain relevant today, emphasizing the need for communication, mutual respect, and addressing underlying issues to maintain a healthy marriage.



