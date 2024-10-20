You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 20Article 1996247

Entertainment of Sunday, 20 October 2024

    

Source: ghanaweekend.com

The Chat: I’m not emotionally ready to feature in any movie – Kafui Danku

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kafui Danku Kafui Danku

Renowned Ghanaian actress and producer Kafui Danku has revealed she is currently not emotionally prepared to take on a starring role in any film.

In an interview on Channel One TV’s The Chat, she explained her decision not to act in her upcoming film, Fear Women & Look, set for release on November 1, 2024.

Instead, Danku is focusing on content creation and social media series, enjoying her behind-the-scenes roles as a director and producer.

She expressed her passion for these creative outlets, allowing her to showcase her talents away from acting for the time being.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment