Music of Friday, 12 July 2024

Source: BBC

Eminem's new album "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)" has sparked mixed reviews.



The rapper kills off his alter ego Slim Shady, explored in 19 tracks with themes of introspection and controversy.



Critics highlight Eminem's skilled rapping but criticize the album's coherence and thematic clarity, with notable tracks addressing personal and societal issues.