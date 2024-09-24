The Difference Between Best Before and Expiry Dates

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: blog.foodsafety.ca

Food businesses must ensure food safety by adhering to proper protocols regarding best-before, packaging, and expiry dates. A best-before date indicates when a food product retains quality if stored correctly, while packaging dates specify freshness for products with a 90-day durable life. Expiry dates are mandatory for certain foods and indicate when nutritional content may diminish; such items must be discarded after this date. Using the First In, First Out (FIFO) method helps manage food inventory effectively. Training for all food handlers is essential to maintain these standards and ensure consumer safety.



