Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 August 2024

Source: BBC

Grammy-winning producer The-Dream is seeking to dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit filed by former protégé Chanaaz Mangroe, claiming the complaint is a "shotgun pleading" with irrelevant allegations.



Mangroe accuses him of rape and battery, seeking damages for lost wages and emotional distress.



The-Dream denies the accusations and disputes the lawsuit’s legal grounds.