You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 30Article 2000111

Movies of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

‘The Fisherman’ becomes first Ghanaian film to make it to Venice International Film Festival

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Beyond a groundbreaking storyline, The Fisherman shines due to its artistic craftsmanship Beyond a groundbreaking storyline, The Fisherman shines due to its artistic craftsmanship

Ghanaian cinema has taken a historic leap as The Fisherman, produced by Kofi Owusu-Afriyie of Luu Vision Media, made its official debut at the prestigious 81st La Biennale Venice Film Festival.

The film, written and directed by Zoey Martinson, marked Ghana’s first official selection at the globally renowned festival, premiering to an enthusiastic sold-out audience and earning a standing ovation.

While it screened

Read full article.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment