The Massive Tribe is set to launch debut single “Outerstellar” – A cosmic musical journey.

After years of experimentation, innovation, and boundary-pushing creativity, The Massive Tribe, a dynamic collective of instrumentalists and vocalists, is set to release their debut single, “Outerstellar”, on November 1, 2024.



The much-anticipated release will be followed by an exclusive Release Concert on November 2, 2024, at Beda’s, Old Ashongman, Accra.



“Outerstellar” is more than just a song, it’s



Read full articlea tribute to the band’s ethos of exploration and discovery, seeking to reach places unknown in both sound and spirit.



With a unique fusion of synthetic loops and live drums, this track promises to captivate listeners and take them on a journey beyond the ordinary.



Founded by drummer and visionary Beda Ehrensperger, The Massive Tribe is the culmination of decades of musical discovery, fueled by the rhythms of Africa and a desire to break new ground. Beda, along with his wife, created Beda’s – an artistic hub that houses recording studios, accommodation facilities, and a performance space. Here, the magic of The Massive Tribe took form.



The band is powered by an impressive lineup of musicians, each bringing their own flair to the mix:



Okoe Amarteifio, a percussion master renowned for his ability to infuse ancient rhythms with futuristic beats. His drumming talent is unmatched, making him one of the most sought-after percussionists in Accra.



Feli Nuna, a well-established solo artist, who serendipitously crossed paths with The Massive Tribe and instantly connected with the band’s experimental sound.



LOR, a fierce vocalist and advocate for women’s rights, whose soulful voice resonates deeply with the band’s mission of creating music that pushes societal boundaries.



Mac Heymann, the band’s game-changing technician, who brings digital magic to the heart of The Massive Tribe. With his creative, musical approach to studio machinery, Mac has the ability to revive complex digital processors, making the band’s sound both unpredictable and cutting-edge.



“Outerstellar” is not only a new sound, but a testament to The Massive Tribe’s continual growth and willingness to challenge norms.



With its two female lead vocalists effortlessly transitioning from rap to melodic singing, and its innovative blend of synthetic loops and live drums, “Outerstellar” is a call to adventure for music lovers everywhere.



The song invites listeners into unexplored territories, awakening the curiosity of the inner child and encouraging self-exploration into uncharted possibilities – just as the band pushes into the unknown, the Outerstellar.



Release Schedule



November 1, 2024: Debut single “Outerstellar” available on all streaming platforms.



November 2, 2024: Release Concert at Beda’s, Old Ashongman, Accra. (Free Entry)



December 20, 2024: Release of second single, “Never Give Up”.



January 19, 2025: Launch of YouTube documentary, “Feli Nuna & LOR meet The Massive Tribe”.



February 14, 2025: Release of third single, “Ye Re Ba”.



March 14, 2025: Release of fourth single, “Hurt You Back”.



April 18, 2025: Release of fifth single, “We No Dey Care”.



June 5, 2025: Performance at Afropfingsten Festival in Winterthur, Switzerland, followed by a Europe Tour in June/July 2025.



Release Concert Details



Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024



Time: 7:00 PM



Venue: Beda’s, Old Ashongman



Entry: Free



Join The Massive Tribe as they unveil their debut single and embark on a musical journey that promises to challenge the limits of creativity and sonic exploration.



About The Massive TribeBased in Accra, Ghana, The Massive Tribe is a collective of forward-thinking musicians blending electronic, live percussion, and vocal artistry.



Founded by drummer Beda Ehrensperger, the band is known for its experimental sound and commitment to pushing the boundaries of African music with a futuristic twist.