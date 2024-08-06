You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 08 06Article 1967258

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 6 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Rich Tradition of Headwraps Among African Women ( Dhuku)

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dhuku Dhuku

Headwraps have long been an integral part of African culture, embodying a deep history and rich tradition. For African women, headwraps are more than just a fashion accessory; they are a powerful symbol of identity, heritage, and pride. These vibrant and diverse pieces of fabric carry stories of resilience, beauty, and cultural significance.

From the intricately tied gele in Nigeria

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment