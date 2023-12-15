The biggest R&B soundtrack in decades is out

Music of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: Cypress GH

Immerse yourself in the harmonious blend of raw emotion and musical brilliance with “The Color Purple (Music From and Inspired By)” album is out on Friday, 15 December 2023!



Boasting an ensemble cast like no other – Golden Globe nominee Fantasia’s soulful melodies, Taraji B. Henson’s emotive depth, Colman Domingo’s captivating energy, Golden Globe nominee Danielle Brooks’ powerful resonance, H.E.R’s contemporary artistry, and Hallie Bailey’s radiant vocals – and music from Grammy Award-winning songwriters of The Color Purple musical – Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray - promises an auditory experience that’s both deeply nostalgic and refreshingly new.



But the magic doesn’t stop at the timeless classics.



Dive deeper and find yourself entranced by a new chapter of entirely new music, each song steeped in culture and inspired by the rich tapestry of the film’s narrative – from vocal powerhouses Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Keyshia Cole, Coco Jones, Jorja Smith, Celeste, Mary Mary, October London and a breathtaking collaboration from USHER & H.E.R. From love and pain to strength and redemption, these songs capture the essence of “The Color Purple” while paving the way for a new musical era.



And for those seeking a modern twist, remixes from Missy Elliot featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Timbaland featuring Black Thought, who each elevate their signature sounds magnifying the soul of the original songs and creating a bridge between generations of music lovers.



In addition, the film’s sweeping end credit song, “SUPERPOWER (I),” written and produced by lauded hitmaker The-Dream, is performed by the film’s transcendent north star, Golden Globe nominee Fantasia.



“The Color Purple” (Music From and Inspired By) is more than just an album – it’s a celebration of stories, voices, and melodies coming together in perfect harmony. Boasting seventeen songs from the Film, sixteen newly penned songs and four remixes, this is a collection destined to arrive as an instant classic.