Music of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: BBC

Sean "Diddy" Combs, once a celebrated music mogul, faces serious legal troubles in 2024.



Accused of kidnapping, drugging, and sexually assaulting women, Combs' mansion was raided by police in March.



The accusations include orchestrating drug-fueled "freak offs" and engaging in sex trafficking.



Combs has denied all charges and pleaded not guilty. He was recently arrested and remains in custody awaiting trial.