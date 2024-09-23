The charges against Sean 'Diddy' Combs explained

Entertainment of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: BBC

Sean "Diddy" Combs, once a celebrated rap mogul, is now facing severe legal troubles following allegations of kidnapping, drugging, and coercing women into sexual acts.



After a series of lawsuits, including one from ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura detailing violent abuse and drug-fueled orgies, Combs has been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering.



Authorities claim he ran a criminal enterprise that abused women during elaborate parties.



Combs, who denies all allegations, has been denied bail due to concerns over witness tampering.



He faces potential life imprisonment if convicted, marking a dramatic fall from grace in his music career.