Entertainment of Friday, 18 October 2024

Source: Ghanaweekend

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale responded to Stonebwoy's birthday wish on X, disagreeing with the term "differences" and criticizing unhealthy competition.



Stonebwoy had wished Shatta a long life despite their rivalry, while Shatta Wale emphasized that rivalry harms fans, marking a notable exchange between the two musicians.