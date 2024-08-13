The gravity-defying physics of breakdancing

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Source: BBC

Breaking, or breakdancing, will make its Olympic debut in Paris 2024, showcasing its dynamic and athletic moves on a global stage.



The sport features two events, for men (B-boys) and women (B-girls), where dancers face off in intense battles.



The performance involves three main move categories: top rock, down rock, and freeze.



Athletes use friction, inertia, and angular momentum to execute complex moves, with success depending on creativity, technique, and musicality.



The sport's origins trace back to 1970s New York City, and it combines hip-hop culture with acrobatics and expressive footwork.