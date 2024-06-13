You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 13Article 1950017
Source: BBC

The hit Thai film moving TikTokers to tears

A still from 'How to make millions before grandma dies' A still from 'How to make millions before grandma dies'

The Thai film "How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies" has captivated audiences across Southeast Asia with its poignant portrayal of a young man, M, navigating his complex feelings while caring for his dying grandmother.

As M schemes to secure her fortune, he unexpectedly finds himself emotionally drawn to her.

Inspired by the scriptwriter's personal experiences, the movie blends dark comedy with heart-wrenching moments, resonating deeply with viewers who have shared tearful reactions on TikTok and other platforms.

Despite its morally ambiguous characters, particularly M and his scheming family, the film's exploration of familial conflicts has struck a universal chord, prompting reflections on love, loss, and the complexities of family dynamics.

