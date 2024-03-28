The internet blackout affected my streams - Kidi cries out

Music of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian musician, KiDi, has opened up about how the recent internet outage in Ghana affected him and his music career.



Speaking in a recent interview with Hitz FM, KiDi expressed his shock at the March 14 incident, which plunged the country into a sudden and unexpected internet blackout.



He highlighted the widespread reliance on internet access for daily activities, noting, "I didn’t know how much of our lives were controlled by the internet. Everything was at a standstill."



KiDi revealed that the 3-day blackout had a direct impact on his music streams, as people were unable to access streaming platforms during that period.



He emphasized the importance of basic necessities like electricity and internet connectivity, stating, "It did (impact my streams). I mean, if you don’t have electricity and you don’t have the internet to even pay your light bill, you need the basics first. But we’re happy that the internet is coming back small."



Acknowledging the significant role of the internet in modern life, KiDi expressed his disbelief at the prospect of a world without it, saying, "It’s crazy because a lot of the work we do now is influenced by the internet. If that ever happens, it will be serious. I can’t even imagine it because we have to go back to the old days when we wrote letters and rode horses."



The internet blackout on March 14, 2024, caused widespread disruption across Ghana, impacting businesses, media, and transportation systems. During the 3-day incident, businesses, including media houses, were unable to publish or engage with audiences, while ride-hailing services came to a halt, and social media interactions ceased.