Music of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Black Sherif, Ghana's most-streamed artist for two consecutive years, expressed that his growing streaming numbers grant him the freedom to experiment creatively.



Speaking to Capital 1Xtra, he highlighted his 1 billion streams on Boomplay and his upcoming album "Iron Boy," inspired by his childhood.



His latest release is "Kilos Milos."