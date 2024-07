Music of Sunday, 28 July 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Award-winning rapper Eno Barony, born Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, revealed her success secret in Ghana’s music scene.



Her inspiration comes from a clear vision, persistence despite discouragement, and commitment to her fans.



Reflecting on her 10-year career, she emphasizes hard work and dedication.