The way Ghanaians celebrated the festivities shows there's no hardship - Diana Asamoah

Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, has raised questions about claims that the country is going through harsh economic challenges.



According to her, the way the Christmas and New Year festivities were celebrated in Ghana is a testament that such claims were false.



She said this at the UTV Day With the Stars event which saw several celebrities troop to the studios of UTV to participate in the production and presentation of programs.



Diana Asamoah said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should be appreciated for his leadership, citing that if the economy were as hard as many say it is, the festivities would not have been well observed.



“Looking at the way people celebrated Christmas in 2023, I have never seen such anywhere. I don’t see the reason why Ghanaians are complaining that the economy is hard.



"Those saying the country is hard are lying. We should be grateful to Nana Addo because if the economy is indeed hard, Ghanaians wouldn’t be celebrating like this,” she said.



She also expressed her support for the Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



She said that he is poised to win the presidential seat in the 2024 general elections.



Diana Asamoah has always proudly professed her support for the NPP.



She has been known to defend various policies brought up by the party and has, on multiple occasions, said that she wouldn’t blame President Nana Akufo-Addo for the current economic hardships in the country.



The NPP, with its flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, hope to “break the 8” at the upcoming 2024 general elections.



The party looks forward to being the first political party to retain the seat for three consecutive terms.



The way Ghanaians celebrated Christmas is clear evidence that the claims about hardship in the country were false - Diana Asamoah #UTVDayWithTheStars pic.twitter.com/pl2DuxSu5W — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) January 1, 2024

