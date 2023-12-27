The world would soon stand in awe and respect your gift – Sam George hails Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Source: mynewgh.com

Ghanaian politician, Sam George has hailed Stonebwoy for putting up a splendid show at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He believes that with time, the world will stand in awe of the kind of talent the Dancehall artiste possess.



Sam George made this observation known via his social media after sharing videos of himself and his wife enjoying the show.



He wrote: “Last Friday, I had a blast at the 5th Dimension BHIM Concert. It was a great buffet of world-class music from one of our finest. Together with my lead singer, Vera, we had mad fun".



"Stonebwoy, I see what you are doing for GH Music and I salute your craft, drive, and vision. Keep flying high the flag and I am confident the world would soon stand in awe and respect of your gift. Bless up! Bless His Imperial Majesty! #BHIM!".