There is no unprofessional question - Kofi Kinaata defends media

Celebrated Ghanaian musician, Kofi Kinaata, sheds light on interview dynamics and questions' relevance, defending presenters against criticism.



During an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM 100.5, Kinaata challenged the perception of "unnecessary" questions, emphasizing their importance to the audience.



Kinaata highlighted that presenters ask questions representing their listeners, underscoring the responsibility of interviewees in choosing whether to respond.



He emphasized the voluntary nature of interviews, stating that individuals can decline to answer or signal the presenter to skip a question.



Kinaata's perspective, shared on GhanaWeb, promotes understanding and collaboration between artistes and presenters, recognizing the media's role in connecting celebrities with the public.



Simultaneously, Kofi Kinaata unveils his debut EP 'Kofi ooo Kofi', marking a new chapter in his musical journey.