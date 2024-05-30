There’s more love and support from the ghettos – Kweku Flick

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Kweku Flick, the popular highlife artist, has explained why he resonates with ghetto youth in his music.



In an interview with Property FM in Cape Coast, he highlighted the immense love and support he receives from these communities.



Having grown up in similar circumstances, he understands their unique way of expressing support.



Flick emphasizes the importance of including ghetto youth in his music and providing them with assistance.



He believes in reciprocating the support he receives from these communities.



Overall, Flick's connection with ghetto youth influences his musical style and his commitment to supporting them in return.