There’s no bond refraining Shatta Wale from performing on same stage with Stonebwoy – Sammy Flex

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: 3news

Sammy Flex, manager of Shatta Wale, denied claims of a performance ban alongside Stonebwoy following Shatta Wale's exclusion from Wave Africa Artiste Night.



Since their 2019 VGMA altercation, they've rarely shared a stage.



Allegations arose after Shatta Wale couldn't perform at a UG-legon concert where Stonebwoy was slated.



Radio host Ola Michael alleged they signed a pact against joint performances, refuted by Sammy Flex.



Despite Shatta Wale's denial, sources affirm the existence of such a bond, part of their bail agreement.



While Shatta Wale recalls only being urged for good behavior, the controversy persists over their joint appearances.