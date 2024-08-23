There's no need to shower every day – here's why

LifeStyle of Friday, 23 August 2024

Source: bbc.com

Daily showering, once uncommon, is now a social norm, driven by convenience and societal expectations rather than health necessity. While frequent handwashing is crucial for hygiene, experts suggest that daily showers may not be essential and could even harm skin by drying it out. Environmentalist Donnachadh McCarthy, for instance, showers only once a month, relying on daily sink washes and conserving water through sustainable practices. Despite increasing awareness about over-showering, societal pressure persists, with many showering more out of habit and social performance rather than genuine need.



