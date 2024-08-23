They missed their calculations – Nana Ama Mcbrown replies critics calling her a liar

Entertainment of Friday, 23 August 2024

Source: ghanacelebraties.com

Veteran Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has addressed rumors about her age, dismissing critics by questioning their knowledge of her birth.



She emphasized her 24-year career, stating she doesn’t let false news affect her.



McBrown also opened up about ongoing pain in her right arm despite multiple surgeries, revealing plans for another procedure.



The actress explained that her arm has screws and metal plates, which cause pain when they shift.



She remains resilient, undeterred by both physical and public challenges.



Meanwhile, a previous report accused the actress of lying about her age, as critics questioned her birthdate of August 15, 1977. They argue that this date fell on a Monday, yet Nana Ama has stated she was born on a Saturday