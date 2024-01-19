'Things We Do For Love' actor Vincent McCauley reported dead

Entertainment of Friday, 19 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Seasoned Ghanaian actor, Vincent McCauley, has reportedly passed away.



The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday evening, marking the end of an era in Ghana's entertainment industry.



Details surrounding the cause of Mr. McCauley's demise remain undisclosed as investigations are underway.



Renowned for his memorable portrayal of Max in the popular TV series "Things We Do For Love" and his participation in "YOLO," Vincent McCauley's contribution to the Ghanaian television landscape has left an indelible mark.



In addition to his notable roles, the late actor graced other TV series such as "Games People Play," "Fortune Island," "Office Palava," "Living With Trisha: House of Secrets," and "The Idiot and I."