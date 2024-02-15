"Things We Do For Love" cast unites in solemn remembrance of Vincent McCauley

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The cast of the beloved series “Things We Do For Love” recently united not in celebration, but in solemn remembrance of one of their own, Vincent McCauley.



Vincent, best known for his portrayal of Max in the series, passed away on January 19, 2024, after bravely battling a brain tumor.



Beyond his on-screen persona, Vincent was a devoted school administrator and a fervent actor, leaving behind a legacy cherished by many.



To honor his memory and acknowledge his significant contributions to the entertainment realm, members of the “Things We Do For Love” cast convened to reflect on and share cherished memories of their dear colleague.



Among those present were Adjetey Anang, renowned for his role as Pusher, and Jackie Appiah, beloved for portraying Enyonam.



Majid Michel, who depicted Shaker, and Zimran Clottey, known as Aluta, also participated in the gathering to pay their respects.



The reunion welcomed a multitude of other familiar faces from the series, including Sena Tsikata as Marcia, Nana Acquah as Papa, Selassie Tetteh as Lorenzo, and Yellow Cee as Uncle Victor. Kofi Nsiah, celebrated for his portrayal of High Priest, alongside Killer and Aluta, were also in attendance, among many other ensemble cast members.



Despite the somber atmosphere, the gathering served as a poignant homage to a gifted actor and cherished friend, emphasizing the enduring bond shared by the cast of “Things We Do For Love.”



Watch the video below



