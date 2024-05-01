Tic Tac advises against marrying without 7 years of dating

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Rapper Tic Tac has urged young people to avoid marrying individuals they haven't dated for at least seven years, stating that such a timeframe ensures a more stable and fulfilling marriage.



In a post shared via X, Tic Tac emphasized the importance of spending significant time getting to know a partner before tying the knot, asserting that a seven-year dating period sets a solid foundation for a successful marriage.



Tic Tac expressed confidence that those who heed his advice will ultimately appreciate the wisdom behind it, suggesting that such a deliberate approach to choosing a life partner leads to long-term happiness and compatibility.



While the specific reason for Tic Tac's counsel on marriage remains unclear, his message underscores the importance of patience and thorough consideration in matters of love and commitment.



