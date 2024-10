Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Source: BBC

Tiktok global success has made ByteDance co-founder Zhang Yiming China's richest person, with a $49.3 billion fortune, despite his 2021 resignation.



ByteDance faces U.S. pressure to divest TikTok by January 2025.



Amid economic challenges, only 30% of China’s richest saw wealth gains, while tech remains dominant.