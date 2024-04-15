TikTok is the future of music - Okyeame Kwame

Music of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian Hiplife icon Okyeame Kwame has highlighted TikTok as a pivotal force shaping the future of the country's music industry.



During an interview with YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, Okyeame Kwame emphasized that music consumption is evolving beyond passive listening, with audiences increasingly seeking interactive experiences.



"It is the future; content creation has replaced just creating an audio experience, people want to interact with it, and it has even gone beyond music videos, the person listening to the song can interpret it in their own way and also use it to make their money. Nobody can fight it," he explained.



Expressing his intent to venture into TikTok content creation, Okyeame Kwame noted, "As TikTok has come, I need to work with it, find out what makes it interesting and also become a TikToker myself so that it works for me for free, otherwise, in the next few years…"



Discussing his rationale, Okyeame Kwame cited a desire for autonomy, stating, "I am a control freak. I don’t like that a part of my life is in the control of somebody else because that person can use that knowledge to harm me in the future. So I need to be a TikToker to control that narrative."



Addressing assertions that TikTok is indispensable to the music industry's survival, the Rap Doctor refuted the notion, saying, "That’s pushing it. So many songs can go viral without TikTok."