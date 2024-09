Television of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian TikToker Deaconess Abokoma has addressed accusations of being gay, which stem from his choice to wear women’s clothing in videos.



In an interview, he denied the claims and challenged critics to confront him directly.



Abokoma has faced threats related to Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ bill but remains unphased.