Television of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: vanguardngr

TikTok celebrity Odesanmi Opeyemi, known as Oloba Salo, was shot by an unknown assailant in Lekki, Lagos, on October 10.



Witnesses reported that a person posing as a beggar attacked Salo while he was in his SUV.



He is currently receiving medical attention, and an investigation is underway.