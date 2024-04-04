Timothy Bentum credits divine intervention for victory over 17-year drug addiction

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actor-turned-pastor, Timothy Bentum, credits God for his victory over a 17-year drug addiction, emphasizing divine intervention as pivotal.



Unlike typical cases, Bentum experienced no withdrawal symptoms during his battle with cocaine addiction, attributing his transformation to God's influence.



In an interview on Joy FM's Super Morning Show, Bentum emphasized how God turned his shameful past into a powerful testimony.



Having spent twelve years addicted to cocaine and another five to Indian hemp, Bentum sees his recovery as a testament to God's grace.



Despite seeking professional help, Bentum believes it was the divine intervention that ultimately enabled his recovery.



He stresses the importance of acknowledging the problem, embracing faith, distancing from negative influences, and fostering accountability in the journey to recovery.



Bentum views his past struggles as a platform to help others battling addiction, advocating a holistic approach that combines self-awareness, spirituality, and community support.